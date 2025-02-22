Ukraine launches production of acoustic sensors for artillery detection

New sound measurement systems can determine the coordinates of Russian artillery at a depth of up to 25 km.

Source: Ekonomichna Pravda

Details: The systems were presented by the Ukrainian company Vidar Systems at the Defense Tech Innovations Forum 2025 by Brave1.

Advertisement:

The military uses these systems for the rapid detection and destruction of Russian artillery positions, primarily mortars. A company representative told Ekonomichna Pravda that each system consists of five or ten acoustic sensors.

They work using triangulation and artificial intelligence algorithms. The sensors are placed at specific distances from one another. Each microphone hears the same shot in its own way and determines the direction relative to its position. Then, the computer gathers data on the explosion directions from three or more microphones and overlays them on a map. The intersection point of the three directions is the approximate enemy coordinates.

The developer stated that a system with 5 sensors can cover a 10-kilometer section of the front. The frame and equipment kit weigh about 25 kg, meaning the sensors can be deployed by one or two people.

The software can distinguish artillery explosions from all other sounds. Pre-production batches of these systems have already been deployed and are operational on the front line.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!