Clashes broke out in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, on Saturday, 22 February, between police and protesters of the pro-Russian Revival party who attacked the EU Delegation in the country.

Details: Participants in the protest, organised by the Revival party against the introduction of the euro, marched to the building of the European Commission's office in Sofia.

The protesters threw eggs, firecrackers and paint at the building, and tried to set fire to its doors, but the fire was contained.

The Bulgarian police tried to prevent the vandalism of the EU delegation building by setting up a barrier between the protesters and the building itself. As a result, the police suffered from the protesters' actions.

Bulgarian Interior Ministry spokesman Stefan Ivanov later said that 10 police officers were injured in the clashes, and six protesters were detained.

The protest ended with singing the Bulgarian national anthem on the square between the National Assembly, the Council of Ministers and the President's residence.

Bulgaria's pro-Russian far-right Revival party is known for sending a delegation to Moscow in early 2024 at Vladimir Putin's party's invitation.

Former Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov called the party neo-fascist because of the aggressive behaviour of its leader and supporters.

