Mariupol defender's dream comes true as Ukrainian polar explorers fly Azov flag in Antarctica – video

Ukrainian polar explorers have raised the flag of the Azov National Guard Brigade near the Akademik Vernadsky station on Galindez Island. In doing so, members of the 29th Antarctic expedition have honoured Ukrainian troops and fulfilled the dream of Mariupol defender Valeriia "Nava" Subotina.

Details: The Centre noted that Nava, a defender of Mariupol, had written to the polar explorers in May 2022 while she was at the Azovstal Steelworks, surrounded by Russian troops.

At that time, she expressed her desire to go to Antarctica for the winter, which became an additional motivation for her to survive in Russian captivity.

Valeriia came back to Ukraine in April 2023, and in December 2024, she travelled to Antarctica with her sister-in-arms, Mariia "Herda" Chekh.

The Ukrainian defenders travelled to the icy continent on a cruise ship, but due to unfavourable weather conditions, they were unable to visit the Akademik Vernadsky station.

The polar explorers explained that the ship was caught in a severe storm a few dozen kilometres from the Ukrainian research base, prompting the captain to turn the boat back.

"That day, we at the centre, the polar explorers at the station and Nava and Herda were very upset. But we promised that we would make every effort to get them to Vernadsky in the future. And shortly, we will fulfil one of the main missions of their trip: we will raise the Azov flag over the station," said Yevhen Dykyi, Director of the National Antarctic Scientific Centre.

The Azov flag was brought to the station by members of the seasonal Ukrainian expedition. It was hoisted on the flagpole by polar explorer Yurii Lyshenko, who, despite being seriously injured at the front, came back to Antarctica.

"Although we were upset that we didn’t make it to the station, I see this as optimistic: it means this journey is still ahead. Meanwhile, when we got back to duty, our flag did reach Vernadsky and flew over it. This is another way to remind the world about the war in Ukraine and our unbreakable spirit," Nava shared her impressions.

