Ukrainian actor Oleksii Samoilenko killed in action

Mariia KabatsiiMonday, 24 February 2025, 15:15
Ukrainian actor Oleksii Samoilenko killed in action
Oleksii Samoilenko. Photo: @samoilenko18081996 / Instagram

Ukrainian actor Oleksii Samoilenko has been killed defending Ukraine from the Russian invaders.

Source: Oleksii Samoilenko's friend Kateryna Hryhorenko on Instagram, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia

Quote from Kateryna Hryhorenko: "On 19 February, one of our closest friends, Oleksii Samoilenko, died in the war. I still can't comprehend it."

Details: Hryhorenko accompanied her post with photographs of Samoilenko, adding: "The first photo was taken a couple of days before when he was in Kyiv for the weekend. I want to remember him like this."

Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

Допис, поширений Kateryna Hryhorenko (@kateryna.hryhorenko)

The Olena Lazovych Workshop, a theatre where Samoilenko had performed before the invasion, said earlier: "Today our close friend, an actor from our theatre, was killed in action. A man of great heart. Funny, kind, sincere and incredibly talented. Thank you."

Hryhorenko said the actor's funeral will be held at 10:30 on Wednesday, 26 February at Kyiv's Berkovetske Cemetery on the Avenue of Heroes.

 
Oleksii Samoilenko. 
Photo: @samoilenko18081996 / Instagram

For reference:

Oleksii Samoilenko was born in Donetsk Oblast and studied at the Kyiv National Ivan Karpovych Karpenko-Karyi University of Theatre, Cinema and Television.

He is known for his roles in films and TV series, including Doctor Vira and Journey in the Void, and a short film, Siori.

 
Oleksii Samoilenko.in the TV series Doctor Vira
. Photo: a scene from Doctor Vira

Samoilenko joined the ranks of Ukrainian defenders in the first few days of Russia's full-scale invasion.

 
Oleksii Samoilenko. 
Photo: @samoilenko18081996 / Instagram

Casualties
