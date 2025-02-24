Ukrainians react on social media to third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion

On 24 February 2022, Ukrainians woke up to a new reality: a full-scale war had begun. Since then, we have experienced many losses and victories, but our country has managed to survive and continues to fight against the Russians.

Source: UP. Zhyttia, which has collected Ukrainians’ memories and responses to the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion

Details: On this day, many people have taken to social media to remember the heroic deeds of the Ukrainians – civilians and soldiers alike – who have helped Ukraine survive.

Human rights activist Oleksandra Matviichuk began the morning with reflections on the Ukrainian character.

"I learned in a geography lesson at school that we are standing on the Ukrainian shield – a unique geological structure that brings crystalline rocks over 3 billion years old to the surface," she said. "Geography doesn't just describe the earth's surface; it also defines national character.

So it’s no surprise that Ukrainians have literally become the Ukrainian shield that prevents the Russian horde from breaking through to Europe. It's not that we were eager to complete our cycle of 12 feats. But we were the first to start resisting the growth of the cancerous tumour of the Russian Empire."

Matviichuk pointed out that despite our international partners’ assessment that Ukrainians would be able to withstand 3-4 days of the Russian invasion, we were able to unite and prove the opposite.

"Then ordinary people stayed and began to do extraordinary things... And suddenly it became obvious that people fighting for their freedom and human dignity are stronger than all the might of the Russian war machine.

People are much stronger than they think they are. And no matter what anyone says, we determine our own future," Matviichuk said.

Journalist Pavlo Kazarin said he used to be convinced that we were living in post-history – all wars were over and all empires had collapsed.

"This country was perceived as something that had been fought for by others. It had been won by people [we knew] from banknotes and plaques. It seemed that all my generation had to do was to dust off the monuments and pedestals. I was wrong," the journalist said.

"It turned out that my generation happens to live in the most pivotal period in the country's history. That its future depends on our decisions or inaction. That independence is a theorem that must be proven every day.

Over the past three years, some of my friends have had streets named after them. Others have had monuments put up to them. My grandchildren will study at school the life stories of people we chat with in messaging apps today."

Kazarin says Ukrainians are destined to become co-authors of a history in which the old rules and guidelines no longer apply.

‘It was simpler before," he wrote. "We were living on the post-war legacy, and any event could be correlated with analogues in history textbooks. Now the old rules are losing their force, and the wording of the new ones will depend on the outcome of our war. Russia's success would inspire other empires. Our defeat would terrify the continent and create a demand for politicians who would seek peace in Putin's eyes."

Political activist Mustafa Nayyem stressed that Ukrainians have won every second of the three years of full-scale war themselves.

"The first year was a year of shock, pain, despair and difficult decisions," he said. "In the second year, we were anticipating the counter-offensive and clinging to the idea that the world would finally wake up and be united and this nightmare would soon be over.

The third year was about clarity. The war is no longer an extraordinary event but has become a common reality. We are learning to do without other people's decisions and moods. Sometimes it is forced [on us]. But ultimately, it’s because we have to be stronger."

Poet and soldier Yaryna Chornohuz posted a photograph taken in Luhansk Oblast on the first day of the full-scale war.

"I sometimes remind myself that over these three very long years, we have defended from occupation all the regional centres that remained free after 2014," she wrote. "They were ours; they have remained ours. We stood our ground eleven years ago and three years ago, and we will stand now.

Faith, hard work, and the memory of those who gave their lives – those things will never allow us to be defeated, no matter how big the enemy is and how many politicians the enemy has deceived, and no matter how fatigued those who have never fought may be."

Yaryna Chornohuz on the first day of the full-scale war Photo: @BlackStork22/X

Denys Prokopenko, commander of the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade and Hero of Ukraine, recalled that Ukraine has stood firm "despite all the predictions, calculations, and attempts to persuade us to surrender".

"We have shown resistance that neither our enemies nor our allies expected," Prokopenko said. "This resistance was led by warriors who stopped enemy convoys, often without proper training or modern weapons, but who knew why they were fighting and what they were fighting for...

The bravery of the Ukrainian soldier is the envy of any desk-bound general in the world. The courage and dedication of the Ukrainian resistance are honoured by millions. A new military doctrine, a new geopolitical map of the world, and a new history are being written in the trenches – where the Ukrainian soldier brings peace closer with precision strikes on the enemy."

Margaryta Rayets, who heads an NGO, also recalled 24 February 2022. Back then, she had left Kyiv confident that she would be back three days later.

"Today, after three years of war – and, in fact, more than ten years of Russian aggression against Ukraine – I reflect on how much has changed since that day. Back then, we didn't think it was possible. And today we understand that anything is possible. And the worst is too.

But there is one thing I am certain of. Karma exists. Ukraine deserves to win. For a lasting peace. For a better tomorrow. For justice. And I believe we will achieve all this. Not because we desire it. But because we deserve it."

"Captain Nemo", a soldier from the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade, said on X that 24 February was the day Ukrainians showed themselves and the world their indomitable spirit and thirst for freedom and justice.

"Ukrainians have demonstrated that truth and order can still exist in the modern world. And we have not only shown this; we will constantly defend and affirm it," he wrote.

