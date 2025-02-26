Ukraine increases grain exports by 13.5%

From July 2024 to January 2025, Ukraine exported grains and oilseeds worth US$11 billion. This exceeds the same period last season by US$1.3 billion (or 13.5%).

Source: Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA), as reported by Ukrinform

Details: Among the grain crops, maize exports amounted to US$2.4 billion (against US$2.1 billion in 2023/2024), wheat – US$2.08 billion (US$1.49 billion last season), and barley – US$350 million (US$212 million).

This season, the supplies of some oilseeds increased, in particular soybeans – to US$909 million (against US$718 million in 2023/2024) and rapeseed – to US$1.452 billion (US$1.145 billion).

The exports of sunflower seeds decreased to US$22mln, compared to US$57mln in the same period of the previous season.

Despite the decline in sunflower oil exports this season, sunflower oil's revenue was the highest among all the crops represented—up to US$2.7 billion (US$2.77 billion in the previous season).

Background: In 2024, the mutual trade in agricultural products between Ukraine and the European Union increased to US$17 billion, the highest figure since the Association Agreement was signed. This figure exceeds the previous record of US$16.5 billion in 2022 by 3%.

