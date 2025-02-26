Fifth underground school opens in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – photos

The underground school in the village of Petropil. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

An underground school has been opened in the village of Petropil in the Shyroke hromada, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] This marks the fifth underground school in the oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ukraine’s Ministry of Education and Science

Details: The school will be attended by 400 children from 18 surrounding settlements in 2 shifts. Students will be transported by five school buses, with specialised transport also available for children with limited mobility.

Advertisement:

The underground school includes seven classrooms, a lounge area, a medical office, and a cafeteria. Free hot meals are provided for pupils in grades 1 to 4.

Fedorov stated that the school is inclusive, featuring an elevator, a call button, an accessible toilet, and Braille signage.

The Ministry of Education and Science reported that the construction cost of the school was UAH 72.5 million (about US$1.7 million).

Currently, five underground schools are operating in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, with eight more under construction.

Background:

The first underground school in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was opened in December 2024.

As of late 2024, Ukraine had begun constructing 139 underground schools and several dozen vocational education institutions, with 79 underground educational facilities in the active construction phase.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!