Washington announces no talks on Ukraine between US and Russia in Istanbul on 27 February, Reuters reports

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 26 February 2025, 20:07
Washington announces no talks on Ukraine between US and Russia in Istanbul on 27 February, Reuters reports
Stock Photo: Getty Images

US officials will meet with their Russian counterparts in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Thursday, 27 February, to discuss embassy operations, though the issue of Ukraine will not be tackled.

Source: Reuters, citing a US Department of State spokesperson, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The talks between American and Russian representatives will focus on the work of diplomatic missions, the State Department spokesman said.

"To be clear, there are no political or security issues on the agenda. Ukraine is not on the agenda," he added.

Background: 

  • Earlier, Moscow announced talks with the United States scheduled for 27 February in Istanbul concerning the work of both countries' diplomatic missions.
  • On 18 February, delegations from the United States and Russia met in Saudi Arabia. Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Yuri Ushakov, Russian leader Vladimir Putin's foreign policy advisor, while the United States was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East.
  • After the talks, the US Department of State stated that the delegations agreed to "address the irritants" to bilateral relationship and continue preparing negotiations on Russia's war against Ukraine.

