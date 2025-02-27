All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian agricultural production could increase in 2025

Alyona KyrychenkoThursday, 27 February 2025, 12:10
Ukrainian agricultural production could increase in 2025
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s agricultural gross output in 2025 could increase by 3% compared to 2024.

Source: Yurii Lupenko, Director of the Institute of Agrarian Economics

Details: According to him, this growth will be driven by a certain stabilisation in the sector’s overall functioning and the gradual adaptation of farmers to current challenges, primarily those related to the consequences of the full-scale war.

Advertisement:

Nevertheless, the projected agricultural output for 2025 remains significantly lower than the 2021 level (-19.1%) and is also 2.6% lower than in 2023.

In crop production, gross output is expected to rise by 3.4% compared to last year.

"This is mainly due to the expansion of sown areas for oilseeds, increased maize yields, and the potential improvement of agricultural technologies overall," Lupenko explains.

However, due to the forecasted adverse weather conditions during the growing season, a decline in yields is possible, particularly for rapeseed and rye.

The forecasts by scientists at the Institute of Agrarian Economics suggest that livestock production in 2025 is expected to increase by 1.5% compared to 2024. This growth will be driven by an increase in poultry (+5.5%) and pig farming (+4.6%), while other sectors will see declines, particularly in beef (-12%) and wool (-29.3%).

Experts note that the main challenges for agricultural producers remain the same as in previous years: climate change, labour shortages, infrastructure losses due to Russian attacks or occupation, rising logistics costs and more.

Background: In 2024, mutual trade in agricultural products between Ukraine and the European Union grew to US$17 billion, the highest figure since the Association Agreement came into effect, surpassing the previous record of US$16.5 billion in 2022 by 3%.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Advertisement:
Three years under Russian fire: How is Ukraine's energy sector coping with yet another wartime winter?
Trump administration terminates over 90% of USAID grants
EU prepares biggest defence plan since Cold War: hundreds of billions of euros for security
Former head of Ukraine's Security Service Bakanov not involved in criminal proceedings
Will Ukraine survive in 2025? Soldiers, arms manufacturers and officials respond at Ukrainska Pravda forum
North Korea sends additional troops to Russia to participate in war against Ukraine
All News
RECENT NEWS
15:27
US fast-track deal with Ukraine: behind Kyiv's fight to secure sovereignty and Trump's PR win
15:00
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief knew schemes of Russia's upcoming attack back in 2021
14:56
European Commission president to attend UK PM's summit on Ukraine on 2 March
14:43
Self-proclaimed Belarusian president says Ukraine's fate will not be decided without it
14:33
Ukraine's Finance Ministry and National Bank hold first government bond exchange auction on Bloomberg platform
14:22
Zelenskyy to meet Irish PM Martin at airport en route to US
14:11
Kremlin orders its media not to praise Trump in case talks with US fail
13:44
Moscow-Washington talks on embassies begin in Istanbul, Russia says
13:27
Less embezzlement in Russian Armed Forces following defence minister Shoigu's removal, Ukraine's spy chief reports
13:23
France has been discussing development of Ukrainian mineral resources for its defence industry since autumn
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: