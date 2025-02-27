Ukrainian agricultural production could increase in 2025

Ukraine’s agricultural gross output in 2025 could increase by 3% compared to 2024.

Source: Yurii Lupenko, Director of the Institute of Agrarian Economics

Details: According to him, this growth will be driven by a certain stabilisation in the sector’s overall functioning and the gradual adaptation of farmers to current challenges, primarily those related to the consequences of the full-scale war.

Advertisement:

Nevertheless, the projected agricultural output for 2025 remains significantly lower than the 2021 level (-19.1%) and is also 2.6% lower than in 2023.

In crop production, gross output is expected to rise by 3.4% compared to last year.

"This is mainly due to the expansion of sown areas for oilseeds, increased maize yields, and the potential improvement of agricultural technologies overall," Lupenko explains.

However, due to the forecasted adverse weather conditions during the growing season, a decline in yields is possible, particularly for rapeseed and rye.

The forecasts by scientists at the Institute of Agrarian Economics suggest that livestock production in 2025 is expected to increase by 1.5% compared to 2024. This growth will be driven by an increase in poultry (+5.5%) and pig farming (+4.6%), while other sectors will see declines, particularly in beef (-12%) and wool (-29.3%).

Experts note that the main challenges for agricultural producers remain the same as in previous years: climate change, labour shortages, infrastructure losses due to Russian attacks or occupation, rising logistics costs and more.

Background: In 2024, mutual trade in agricultural products between Ukraine and the European Union grew to US$17 billion, the highest figure since the Association Agreement came into effect, surpassing the previous record of US$16.5 billion in 2022 by 3%.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!