In Russian schools, students unknowingly congratulated Russian units on Russia’s Special Operations Forces Day with drawings featuring the emblem of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces.

Details: Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces stated that an unconventional "lesson in patriotism" was conducted in Russian schools thanks to the Ukrainians’ "decision to enhance the educational process in enemy schools".

"And here’s the result: not knowing what the emblem of Russia’s Special Operations Forces actually looks like, the children created an entire collection of drawings. However, they depicted the emblem of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces instead," Ukrainian Special Operations Forces noted.

The emblem of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces features a silver wolf girded with a golden belt, set against a silver laurel wreath. Below, there is a silver trident, with the legendary phrase of Prince Sviatoslav, "I come at you", inscribed beneath it.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Special Operations Forces emblem features a grey wreath. At its centre, a golden bow with a drawn arrow is depicted, with a two-headed golden eagle positioned above.

