Ukraine's Finance Ministry and National Bank hold first government bond exchange auction on Bloomberg platform
Ukraine's Ministry of Finance and the National Bank held the first domestic government bond switch auction on 19 February using a new feature of the Bloomberg auction platform.
Source: press service for the Ministry of Finance
Details: The press service notes that Ukraine has been conducting government bond auctions through the Bloomberg platform since 2019.
"The recent switch auction is the first to use a new feature on the system, which enables market participants to bid on newly issued bonds in exchange for shorter maturity or illiquid bonds in a single transaction, instead of two separate transactions," the Finance Ministry noted in a statement.
The Ministry of Finance points out that this significantly improves operational efficiency for counterparties and simplifies the settlement process.
Background: Demand at the seventh primary auction for the placement of domestic government bonds in 2025 plummeted to UAH 245.6 million (approx. US$5.9 million) on Tuesday. This marks the lowest level in several years, representing a 6.7-fold decrease compared to previous auctions.
