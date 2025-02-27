All Sections
Ukraine's Finance Ministry and National Bank hold first government bond exchange auction on Bloomberg platform

Alyona KyrychenkoThursday, 27 February 2025, 14:33
Ukraine's Finance Ministry and National Bank hold first government bond exchange auction on Bloomberg platform
Ukrainian hryvnias. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Ministry of Finance and the National Bank held the first domestic government bond switch auction on 19 February using a new feature of the Bloomberg auction platform.

Source: press service for the Ministry of Finance

Details: The press service notes that Ukraine has been conducting government bond auctions through the Bloomberg platform since 2019.

"The recent switch auction is the first to use a new feature on the system, which enables market participants to bid on newly issued bonds in exchange for shorter maturity or illiquid bonds in a single transaction, instead of two separate transactions," the Finance Ministry noted in a statement.

The Ministry of Finance points out that this significantly improves operational efficiency for counterparties and simplifies the settlement process.

Background: Demand at the seventh primary auction for the placement of domestic government bonds in 2025 plummeted to UAH 245.6 million (approx. US$5.9 million) on Tuesday. This marks the lowest level in several years, representing a 6.7-fold decrease compared to previous auctions.

National Bank of Ukraine
