Manufacturer of NASAMS air defence system plans to set up plant in Ukraine

The Norwegian defence company Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, which produces ammunition for NASAMS air defence systems, plans to set up a joint production facility in Ukraine.

Source: Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, in an interview with Euractiv

Quote from Eirik Lie: "We are now establishing a company in Ukraine. We are in close discussion with industry in Ukraine to establish a joint venture. The first priority is to increase missile production for our air defence system in Ukraine, based on Ukrainian technology. We are talking about the mass production of missiles, meaning hundreds. We are looking at establishing the joint ventures within months."

Details: The company's president said that Kongsberg wants to use the power of Ukrainian industry in the long term after the war.

Quote from Eirik Lie: "Ukraine can be part of the supply chain providing missiles for air defence systems."

Background: Shares of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall have risen ten times since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

