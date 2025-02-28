All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Manufacturer of NASAMS air defence system plans to set up plant in Ukraine

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 28 February 2025, 13:03
Manufacturer of NASAMS air defence system plans to set up plant in Ukraine
NASAMS air defence system. Photo: Euractiv

The Norwegian defence company Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, which produces ammunition for NASAMS air defence systems, plans to set up a joint production facility in Ukraine.

Source: Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, in an interview with Euractiv

Quote from Eirik Lie: "We are now establishing a company in Ukraine. We are in close discussion with industry in Ukraine to establish a joint venture. The first priority is to increase missile production for our air defence system in Ukraine, based on Ukrainian technology. We are talking about the mass production of missiles, meaning hundreds. We are looking at establishing the joint ventures within months."

Advertisement:

Details: The company's president said that Kongsberg wants to use the power of Ukrainian industry in the long term after the war.

Quote from Eirik Lie: "Ukraine can be part of the supply chain providing missiles for air defence systems."

Background: Shares of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall have risen ten times since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

weaponsaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Over ten leaders invited to Ukraine summit in UK: peace and security to be discussed
Vasyl Ratushnyi, brother of prominent activist Roman Ratushnyi, killed in action
Minerals agreement ready for signing – US treasury secretary
Britain ready to deploy troops and air force to ensure peace in Ukraine, says UK PM
Trump "can't believe" he called Zelenskyy a dictator
Trump decides to extend series of sanctions against Russia that have been in place since 2014
All News
weapons
Armament Manufacturers Council launched in Ukraine
Czech Defence Ministry: Arms exports to Ukraine increased by a third in 2024
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves high-speed Vidmak FPV drones for military use
RECENT NEWS
14:26
EXPLAINERHow Trump's attacks united Canadians and affected Trudeau’s party ratings
14:11
Estonian General Staff sees no signs of Russia's readiness for peace
13:56
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian attack in Sumy Oblast, fighting still ongoing
13:10
UK government minister says minerals deal with US might help deter Russia, Sky News reports
13:08
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian thermobaric ammunition depot in Donetsk Oblast – video
13:03
Manufacturer of NASAMS air defence system plans to set up plant in Ukraine
12:32
Ukrainian Air Force reveals tactics of Russian drone attacks on Ukraine: 50% of aerial assets are live, 50% decoys
12:20
EU's top diplomat warns Trump that peace deal may not be upheld unless Europe is included in talks
11:40
Kyiv-US minerals deal will have annexes on security guarantees for Ukraine, Ukrainian President's Office says
11:39
EU chief diplomat disputes Trump's claim that Ukraine cannot join NATO
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: