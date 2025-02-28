All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Estonian General Staff sees no signs of Russia's readiness for peace

Ivanna KostinaFriday, 28 February 2025, 14:11
Estonian General Staff sees no signs of Russia's readiness for peace
Stock Photo: Getty Images

There have been no signs over the past week that Russia is preparing for a possible ceasefire, on the contrary, the Russians are increasing the number of attacks to achieve better negotiation conditions.

Source: Lieutenant Colonel Mattias Puusepp, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Estonian Defence Forces, as reported by European Pravda with reference to ERR, Estonian radio and television organisation

Quote from Mattias Puusepp: "During the first week of the fourth year of the war, Russia has not made any tactical progress in any sector. Open geolocation data shows that the advance of the Russian armed forces towards Pokrovsk has completely stopped, and Ukraine has managed to increase the perimeter of Pokrovsk's defence with local counterattacks."

Advertisement:

Details: At the same time, Russian armed groups are not reducing their offensive activity: at the beginning of the month, it dropped to 100 attacks per day and remained at 103 attacks on average over the past week.

Puusepe says there are also no signs that Russia is preparing for a possible ceasefire.

Quote from Mattias Puusepp: "There is more speculation in the public information about the possibility that Russia will increase the number of attacks, primarily in [Russiaʼs] Kursk [Oblast], to achieve better conditions for negotiations. However, we have information that Russia does not have the balance of power that would allow it to quickly succeed in recapturing Kursk Oblast."

More details: The main target remains Pokrovsk and its surroundings, where a quarter to a third of the ground troops' attacks still take place.

Quote from Mattias Puusepp: "However, there is less determination in the actions of the Russian Armed Forces, and they are looking for weaknesses in Ukraine's defence on other fronts."

Background: The Estonian Defence Intelligence Centre estimated that in January 2025, the seizure of one square kilometre of Ukrainian territory cost Russia the lives of 100 of its soldiers.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EstoniaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Over ten leaders invited to Ukraine summit in UK: peace and security to be discussed
Vasyl Ratushnyi, brother of prominent activist Roman Ratushnyi, killed in action
Minerals agreement ready for signing – US treasury secretary
Britain ready to deploy troops and air force to ensure peace in Ukraine, says UK PM
Trump "can't believe" he called Zelenskyy a dictator
Trump decides to extend series of sanctions against Russia that have been in place since 2014
All News
Estonia
Estonian Foreign Minister: Europe has enough leverage to pressure Russia in negotiations
Estonia to send new military aid package to Ukraine
Russia pays for every square kilometre captured in Ukraine with 100 soldiers, Estonian intelligence reports
RECENT NEWS
14:26
EXPLAINERHow Trump's attacks united Canadians and affected Trudeau’s party ratings
14:11
Estonian General Staff sees no signs of Russia's readiness for peace
13:56
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian attack in Sumy Oblast, fighting still ongoing
13:10
UK government minister says minerals deal with US might help deter Russia, Sky News reports
13:08
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian thermobaric ammunition depot in Donetsk Oblast – video
13:03
Manufacturer of NASAMS air defence system plans to set up plant in Ukraine
12:32
Ukrainian Air Force reveals tactics of Russian drone attacks on Ukraine: 50% of aerial assets are live, 50% decoys
12:20
EU's top diplomat warns Trump that peace deal may not be upheld unless Europe is included in talks
11:40
Kyiv-US minerals deal will have annexes on security guarantees for Ukraine, Ukrainian President's Office says
11:39
EU chief diplomat disputes Trump's claim that Ukraine cannot join NATO
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: