Ukraine's commander-in-chief responds to violence against military enlistment officers: those responsible must be punished

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has condemned the violence against military personnel in the military enlistment offices and emphasised the need for investigations and punishment for those responsible.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote: "In a short period of time, unfortunately, there have been three disgraceful acts of violence in different oblasts, in which military personnel were injured.

A Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman, who was serving in the military enlistment office, was murdered while performing his military duties in Poltava Oblast. Ukrainian servicemen were wounded as a result of an explosion set by an attacker in Rivne. Another explosion occurred at a military enlistment office in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

One of those who was injured in Rivne is in a critical condition. The serviceman injured in Pavlohrad is in a stable condition, with minor injuries."

Details: Syrskyi stressed that violence against servicemen is unacceptable. "We expect a full and comprehensive investigation into these crimes. The guilty parties must be punished accordingly," he said.

He also emphasised that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are doing everything to prevent violations of human rights during mobilisation activities. "The Ground Forces are working to overcome existing problems at the military enlistment offices, correcting mistakes and improving the quality of work," Syrskyi reported.

"However, the national cause of defending Ukraine is impossible without nationwide support for the army and respect for servicemen," Syrskyi added.

Previously: Before Syrskyi’s statement, Mykhailo Drapatyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, responded to the attacks on personnel of the military enlistment offices, calling them a "red line" that must not be crossed. He called for a strong governmental response and punishment for the attackers.

Background:

An explosion occurred in the building of the Rivne Oblast Military Enlistment Office during the afternoon of 1 February, as a result of which one person was killed and six were injured.

On 1 February, at a petrol station in Pyriatyn in Poltava Oblast and while escorting military conscripts to a training centre, a serviceman from a military enlistment office in Poltava carrying a gun was shot by an unknown person who took his automatic weapon and fled the scene with one of the conscripts. Later, the police reported the detention of both suspects following a "hot pursuit".

An explosion occurred near the building of a military enlistment office in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of 2 February. A man was injured, presumably a military serviceman.

The Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council reported that operations to blow up Ukrainian military enlistment offices were organised by Russian secret services.

