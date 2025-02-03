Emergency power outages introduced in several oblasts of Ukraine

Emergency power outages are being introduced in Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts at the request of Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator.

Source: DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine

Details: Ukrenergo specified that as a result of missile and drone attacks on generation facilities and damage to transmission networks by the Russians, power outages have also been implemented in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Kyiv oblasts. For the latter two oblasts, power outages were only partially implemented.

Background: Due to a Russian missile attack on the morning of 1 February, emergency power outages were introduced in seven oblasts of the country.

