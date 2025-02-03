All Sections
Ukraine's Armed Forces begin transition to corps structure

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 3 February 2025, 14:00
Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: Syrskyi on Facebook

General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has announced the beginning of efforts to transition to a corps-based structure.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote: "We are adapting to the challenges of the times and working to strengthen the army, even in these difficult conditions. The reform of the Armed Forces' organisational structure is ongoing, and we have begun implementing measures to transition to a corps-based structure.

February will be a challenging month for our forces, but the enemy will also face difficulties. I have outlined tasks for the relevant commands and military authorities.

The enemy continues to intensify their attacks, and it is in this context that our operations will take place."

Details: The Commander-in-Chief noted that he held an important meeting to assess the Ukrainian Armed Forces' activities in January 2025. 

He emphasised the need to improve recruitment efforts and strengthen the psychological resilience of the soldiers.

Background: Several publications, citing sources within the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported in November that a reform plan would be introduced to transition the Ukrainian army to a "corps-brigade" system. 

This change is expected to significantly save both human and material resources.

For reference: As reported by Militarnyi, an army corps typically consists of several combat divisions and/or brigades, along with support formations. Ukraine inherited six armies and one army corps from the Soviet Union, which were gradually reorganised into seven army corps in the mid-1990s.

In the 1990s, the corps within Ukraine's Ground Forces were operational-tactical units, made up of divisions and brigades. However, with the reforms of the 2000s and the transformation of divisions into brigades, these corps evolved into higher tactical units.

Eventually, the army corps were fully disbanded, and some of their components were reorganised into Operational Commands. The last, the 8th Army Corps, was disbanded in 2015, though the Reserve Corps remained.

The 9th and 10th Army Corps were formed, and the Reserve Corps was restructured into the 11th Army Corps after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In addition to the army corps within the Ground Forces, corps were established for the Airborne Assault Forces (Quick Reaction Corps) and the Marine Corps. The Special Operations Forces also formed the Rangers Corps, specialising in reconnaissance, assault operations, and raids behind Russian lines.

Oleksandr Syrskyi
