All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Bodyguard of former pro-Russian president Yanukovych among victims of explosion in Moscow housing complex

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 3 February 2025, 14:05
Bodyguard of former pro-Russian president Yanukovych among victims of explosion in Moscow housing complex
Viktor Yanukovych's ex-bodyguard Sergei Shkryabatovsky. Photo: Agency

In addition to Armen Sarkisian, who was killed in the explosion on the morning of 3 February in the Alye Parusa ("Scarlet Sails") housing complex in Moscow, former pro-Russian Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovych's ex-bodyguard was injured.

Source: Russian media outlet Agency

Details: Among the injured, the Agency identified Sergei Shkryabatovsky and published his photographs, noting that in 2014, he was among the bodyguards of former pro-Russian Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.

Advertisement:
 
Viktor Yanukovych's ex-bodyguard Sergei Shkryabatovsky
Photo: Agence

It is reported that Sergei Shkryabatovsky's bodyguard, Oleg Kasperovich, 49, was also injured. He is a former deputy commander of a separate special forces unit of the Crimean Territorial Command of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Background: On the morning of 3 February, an explosion occurred in the Alye Parusa residential complex in Moscow. Law enforcement officials said that Armen Sarkisian, also known as "Armen Horlivskyi" [Armen from Horlivka, Donetsk Oblast – ed.], was seriously wounded in the explosion. Sarkisian is known as the organiser of the Maidan "titushky" and the founder of the "Armenian Battalion" ["titushky" are hired thugs used to intimidate Maidan protesters in 2014 – ed]. Later, it was reported that he died in intensive care without regaining consciousness.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiaexplosion
Advertisement:
"I miss his fried potatoes, and his laugh": five couples separated by Russian captivity
Ukraine's Armed Forces begin transition to corps structure
Armen Sarkisian, suspected organiser of anti-Maidan provocateurs, killed in explosion in Moscow – video
Far-right Romanian presidential candidate attempts to clarify his remarks on "Romanian lands" in Ukraine
Emergency power outages introduced in several oblasts of Ukraine
Ukraine's commander-in-chief responds to violence against military enlistment officers: those responsible must be punished
All News
Russia
Armen Sarkisian, suspected organiser of anti-Maidan provocateurs, killed in explosion in Moscow – video
Drones attack Russian energy facilities – videos
Russian secret services run operations to blow up Ukrainian military enlistment offices
RECENT NEWS
17:08
Latvia hands over 100 FPV drones to Ukraine's defence forces
17:04
"I miss his fried potatoes, and his laugh": five couples separated by Russian captivity
16:41
EXPLAINERWhy PACE changes trends toward Ukraine and how the Council of Europe can help
16:05
Poland's deputy minister of defence arrives in Kyiv
15:58
Ukrainian tennis player breaks into world's top 50, WTA top rankings remain unchanged
15:54
Polish President says Poland will continue to support Ukraine, but it is "not necessary" to deploy troops
15:30
Nearly 63,000 people are missing in Ukraine due to the war
15:02
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves 10 combat helmet models for Armed Forces and State Special Transport Service – photo
14:56
Drone entering from Ukraine violates Moldova's airspace
14:48
Estonia and Ukraine to explore railway protection options
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: