In addition to Armen Sarkisian, who was killed in the explosion on the morning of 3 February in the Alye Parusa ("Scarlet Sails") housing complex in Moscow, former pro-Russian Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovych's ex-bodyguard was injured.

Source: Russian media outlet Agency

Details: Among the injured, the Agency identified Sergei Shkryabatovsky and published his photographs, noting that in 2014, he was among the bodyguards of former pro-Russian Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.

Advertisement:

Viktor Yanukovych's ex-bodyguard Sergei Shkryabatovsky Photo: Agence

It is reported that Sergei Shkryabatovsky's bodyguard, Oleg Kasperovich, 49, was also injured. He is a former deputy commander of a separate special forces unit of the Crimean Territorial Command of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Background: On the morning of 3 February, an explosion occurred in the Alye Parusa residential complex in Moscow. Law enforcement officials said that Armen Sarkisian, also known as "Armen Horlivskyi" [Armen from Horlivka, Donetsk Oblast – ed.], was seriously wounded in the explosion. Sarkisian is known as the organiser of the Maidan "titushky" and the founder of the "Armenian Battalion" ["titushky" are hired thugs used to intimidate Maidan protesters in 2014 – ed]. Later, it was reported that he died in intensive care without regaining consciousness.

Support UP or become our patron!