All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

New fundraiser launched in Lithuania to buy drones for Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva Monday, 3 February 2025, 14:35
New fundraiser launched in Lithuania to buy drones for Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

In Lithuania, organisations supporting Ukraine, together with the Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, announced on Monday, 3 February the launch of a new Radarom! campaign. The funds raised will be used to purchase drones and anti-drone equipment for Ukraine’s defence forces.

Source: LRT, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The campaign, organised by LRT together with Blue/Yellow, Laisvės TV, and Stiprūs Kartu, will focus on purchasing drones and anti-drones produced in Lithuania and Ukraine. The fundraiser will run until 24 February.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We can be proud that over the past years the Lithuanian defence industry has developed highly advanced and advantage-giving drones and anti-drones. Together with our campaign partners, we have decided that they should be a special Radarom! highlight," said LRT director general Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė.

Details: Two-thirds of the funds raised through the Radarom! campaign will be allocated to the purchase of Lithuanian-made drones and anti-drone systems, while the remaining third will be spent on Ukrainian-made equipment. The selection of the equipment will be managed by Blue/Yellow.

Anyone can contribute by calling the campaign’s special short number 1890, donating via the website radarom.lrt.lt, or through the PayPal electronic payment system.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • In 2023, the first Radarom! campaign raised over €14 million, which was used to buy 17 radars.
  • In 2024, Radarom! raised €8.6 million, which was used to purchase 1,141 safe soldier kits.

Support UP or become our patron!

Lithuaniaaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
"I miss his fried potatoes, and his laugh": five couples separated by Russian captivity
Ukraine's Armed Forces begin transition to corps structure
Armen Sarkisian, suspected organiser of anti-Maidan provocateurs, killed in explosion in Moscow – video
Far-right Romanian presidential candidate attempts to clarify his remarks on "Romanian lands" in Ukraine
Emergency power outages introduced in several oblasts of Ukraine
Ukraine's commander-in-chief responds to violence against military enlistment officers: those responsible must be punished
All News
Lithuania
Lithuanian foreign minister rejects idea of restarting Russian gas exports as dangerously misguided
Lithuania believes EU will make mistake if it returns to buying Russian gas
Lithuania transfers short-range portable air defence systems to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
17:08
Latvia hands over 100 FPV drones to Ukraine's defence forces
17:04
"I miss his fried potatoes, and his laugh": five couples separated by Russian captivity
16:41
EXPLAINERWhy PACE changes trends toward Ukraine and how the Council of Europe can help
16:05
Poland's deputy minister of defence arrives in Kyiv
15:58
Ukrainian tennis player breaks into world's top 50, WTA top rankings remain unchanged
15:54
Polish President says Poland will continue to support Ukraine, but it is "not necessary" to deploy troops
15:30
Nearly 63,000 people are missing in Ukraine due to the war
15:02
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves 10 combat helmet models for Armed Forces and State Special Transport Service – photo
14:56
Drone entering from Ukraine violates Moldova's airspace
14:48
Estonia and Ukraine to explore railway protection options
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: