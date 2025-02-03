New fundraiser launched in Lithuania to buy drones for Ukraine

In Lithuania, organisations supporting Ukraine, together with the Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, announced on Monday, 3 February the launch of a new Radarom! campaign. The funds raised will be used to purchase drones and anti-drone equipment for Ukraine’s defence forces.

Source: LRT, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The campaign, organised by LRT together with Blue/Yellow, Laisvės TV, and Stiprūs Kartu, will focus on purchasing drones and anti-drones produced in Lithuania and Ukraine. The fundraiser will run until 24 February.

Quote: "We can be proud that over the past years the Lithuanian defence industry has developed highly advanced and advantage-giving drones and anti-drones. Together with our campaign partners, we have decided that they should be a special Radarom! highlight," said LRT director general Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė.

Details: Two-thirds of the funds raised through the Radarom! campaign will be allocated to the purchase of Lithuanian-made drones and anti-drone systems, while the remaining third will be spent on Ukrainian-made equipment. The selection of the equipment will be managed by Blue/Yellow.

Anyone can contribute by calling the campaign’s special short number 1890, donating via the website radarom.lrt.lt, or through the PayPal electronic payment system.

Background:

In 2023, the first Radarom! campaign raised over €14 million, which was used to buy 17 radars.

In 2024, Radarom! raised €8.6 million, which was used to purchase 1,141 safe soldier kits.

