Trump eyes arms-for-minerals deal with Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has revealed his interest in striking an agreement with Ukraine to acquire rare earth metals and other resources in return for arms supplies.

Source: Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday, as reported by European Pravda, citing AFP

Details: Trump said that Ukraine has "very valuable rare earths" and the US wants its investments to be "guaranteed" to some extent.

Advertisement:

"We're looking to do a deal with Ukraine, where they're going to secure what we're giving them with their rare earths and other things," he said without elaborating.

The US president also reiterated his frustration that Europe does not match the level of military assistance the United States provides to Ukraine.

"We have an ocean in between, they don't... It's more important for them than it is for us. But they are way below us in terms of money [assistance to Ukraine – ed.] and they should be paying at least equal," Trump said.

Advertisement:

Background:

As part of the Victory Plan presented last year, Kyiv suggested that the EU and the US sign agreements for investments in Ukraine's uranium, titanium, and lithium mining.

Trump has not previously ruled out the possibility of purchasing US-made weapons for Ukraine with funds generated by frozen Russian assets.

Support UP or become our patron!