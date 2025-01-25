All Sections
US discusses buying weapons for Ukraine using frozen Russian assets

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 25 January 2025, 03:14
Keith Kellogg. Photo: Getty Images

Keith Kellogg, Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, has stated that the US is discussing the possibility of purchasing US-made arms for Ukraine using the proceeds from frozen Russian assets. 

Source: Kellogg in an interview with Fox News

Details: Kellogg noted that this option could be part of a more complex solution that will simultaneously support Ukraine in its war against Russia and strengthen the US defence industry. 

"We’ve talked about this repeatedly – of using Russian assets to buy US arms," said Kellogg. 

Kellogg emphasised that while providing military equipment remains a key element in achieving peace, other critical components, such as diplomatic and economic influence, are also important. However, the idea of directing Russian assets to the needs of Ukrainian defence remains "on the table". 

Quote: "Buying military equipment remains a key element, but it is just a piece of the bigger puzzle. Using Russian frozen assets to do that, to buy US arms, is one piece of the puzzle that needs to be discussed, and it is going to be on the table with the president to talk about."  

Background: 

  • At the beginning of January, Ukraine and Italy discussed the possibility of using the proceeds from frozen Russian assets to purchase Italian-made air defence systems and ammunition. 
  • In 2024, the G7 issued a joint loan to Ukraine of US$50 billion using Russian assets. The funds will officially be granted as a loan but will be repaid with proceeds from immobilised Russian assets. 
  • At the end of December, the US provided Ukraine with the first tranche of the expected US$20 billion of US contributions. 
  • In January, Ukraine received the first tranche of €3 billion from the amount allocated by the European Union for a joint loan from the G7 to Ukraine, which will be repaid using proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

