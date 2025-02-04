All Sections
IAEA director general arrives in Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 4 February 2025, 00:44
Rafael Grossi. Photo: Rafael Grossi on X (Twitter)

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has arrived in Ukraine and will visit the Kyivska substation.

Source: Grossi on X (Twitter)

Quote: "...I’m heading to Kyivska substation, critical for the safety of Ukraine’s nuclear power, to assess damage and help prevent a nuclear accident." 

Details: Grossi noted that this is his 11th visit to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Read more: Russia playing cat and mouse with the head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi

Background: International Atomic Energy Agency staff reported loud explosions near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on 5 January.

