IAEA director general arrives in Ukraine

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has arrived in Ukraine and will visit the Kyivska substation.

Source: Grossi on X (Twitter)

Quote: "...I’m heading to Kyivska substation, critical for the safety of Ukraine’s nuclear power, to assess damage and help prevent a nuclear accident."

Details: Grossi noted that this is his 11th visit to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Background: International Atomic Energy Agency staff reported loud explosions near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on 5 January.

