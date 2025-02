Emergency power outages implemented in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts

DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine, has reported emergency power outages in Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts.

Source: DTEK on Telegram

Quote: "By order of Ukrenergo [Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission system operator], emergency power outages are being implemented today in Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts."

Details: DTEK has promised to promptly inform consumers of any changes.

Background: Emergency power outages were also implemented in Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts by order of Ukrenergo on 3 February.

