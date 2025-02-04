A study has shown that the number of Poles opposed to providing military assistance to Ukraine has increased.

Source: a study conducted by the sociological laboratory ARC Rynek i Opinia at the request of the Mieroszewski Centre

Details: The Mieroszewski Centre expressed concern about the increase in the number of citizens against Poland providing military assistance to Ukraine.

Over the past year, the number of opponents of military assistance to Ukraine has increased from 26% to 35%.

Meanwhile, the number of supporters of military aid has decreased by 5 percentage points over the year, to 49%.

Thus, less than half of Poles support the provision of military assistance to Ukraine.

Background:

As reported, another poll showed that half of Poles believe that without resolving the problematic issue of exhumations of the victims of the Volyn tragedy, Ukraine should not be able to join NATO or the European Union. [The Volyn (Volhynia) tragedy was a series of events that led to the ethnic cleansing of the Polish and Ukrainian populations in 1943 during World War II. It was part of a long-standing rivalry between Ukrainians and Poles in what is now Ukraine's west. Poland considers the Volyn tragedy a genocide of Poles – ed.]

The majority of Czech citizens do not express interest in the situation in Ukraine, and almost 60% of them disapprove of the Czech government's actions to support the state in defending itself against Russia’s full-scale invasion.

