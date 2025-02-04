Ukraine tries Russian-appointed director of Askania-Nova biosphere reserve

The so-called director of the Askania-Nova biosphere reserve, who illegally transferred animals of rare and endangered species to Russia during the occupation of this territory, will be tried in Ukraine.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

Details: Earlier, law enforcement officers found that in March 2023, the Russian forces established de facto control over the territory of Askania Nova, the largest steppe reserve in Europe.

The reserve is protected by the Hague Convention and is included in the UNESCO International Network of Reserves.

Subsequently, Russia registered the reserve's legal entity on its territory and appointed its "director".

During the investigation, it was found that the new "head" of Askania-Nova transferred representatives of rare and endangered species to reserves in Russia and occupied Crimea.

In particular, he organised the transfer of the following animals from the territory of the Ukrainian reserve:

Chapman's zebra

American bison

David's deer;

Przewalski's horse, which is listed in the Red Book of Ukraine;

cattle.

Ukraine’s Office of the Prosecutor General reports that the total amount of losses due to the actions of the reserve's "director" amounted to UAH 85.2 million (approximately US$2 million).

The prosecutor's office explained that the illegal transfer of animals is a war crime of plunder, which violates the Geneva and Hague Conventions.

The so-called "head" of the Askania-Nova reserve is charged with violating the laws and customs of war committed by prior conspiracy by a group of people - a crime under Article 28(2) and Article 438(1) of the Criminal Code.

The man faces up to 12 years in prison for the looting of Askania Nova.

Earlier, Viktor Shapoval, the official director of the reserve, said that Russians are destroying Askania-Nova. Animals are being removed from the reserve, and some of the inhabitants are dying due to neglect and lack of proper scientific support and veterinary care.

In addition, a significant part of the protected steppe has been affected by fires caused by various factors. As a result, more than 7,100 hectares of Askania Nova's land have burned down.

