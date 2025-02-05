All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

IAEA suspends rotation of its mission to Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Alyona KyrychenkoWednesday, 5 February 2025, 11:05
IAEA suspends rotation of its mission to Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
IAEA flag. Photo: Getty Images

The IAEA has been forced to postpone the rotation of its mission at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) due to the lack of security guarantees from Russia.

Source: Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry  

Details: Tykhyi stressed that this is not the first time the Kremlin has used blackmail as a tool to intimidate international experts and undermine their independence. For example, Tykhyi added that during one of the previous rotations, Russia struck an IAEA vehicle with a drone.

Advertisement:

Tykhyi said that Moscow had at least two reasons to put pressure on the IAEA's independence: the first was to force international recognition of the illegal occupation of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant; the second was to manipulate the operational situation in the area around the plant.

He reiterated that the Russian occupation of ZNPP is illegal and poses a serious threat of a nuclear incident.

"Only the return of the plant to its rightful owner, Ukraine, will allow [us] to restore nuclear safety and security in line with IAEA norms and standards," Tykhyi said.

Advertisement:

Background: On 5 January, the IAEA reported loud explosions near ZNPP. 

Support UP or become our patron!

IAEAZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Advertisement:
Trump: US holds "very constructive talks" on Ukraine
Azerbaijan confirms Russian missile downed its passenger plane
Zelenskyy: If the US is not ready to accept us into NATO, give us nuclear weapons
UpdatedUkrainian Ambassador says Trump's team did not discuss election-related issues with Ukraine
Poll shows two-thirds of Germans in favour of military aid to Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force strikes Russian command post in Kursk Oblast
All News
IAEA
IAEA director general arrives in Ukraine
IAEA reports explosions near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Russian attacks dealt damage to critical substations of Ukrainian nuclear plants – IAEA
RECENT NEWS
11:55
UK to allocate nearly US$68.7 million to Ukraine for energy, business, and social support
11:12
Brussels might hit Silicon Valley with "bazooka" tool in potential US-EU trade war, FT reports
11:05
IAEA suspends rotation of its mission to Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
10:48
Robotic units to be created in Ukrainian brigades, defence minister says
10:05
Deputy head of Ukrainian President's Office says which airport could be opened first in future – Forbes
09:58
UK foreign secretary arrives in Kyiv
09:36
Zelenskyy says elections will be held after martial law is lifted
09:36
Russians launch mass raids on Crimean Tatars' homes in temporarily occupied Crimea at 04:00
09:22
Ukraine's air defence downs 57 attack drones in nine oblasts
08:48
Rheinmetall CEO says their plants are protected but have no air defence systems
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: