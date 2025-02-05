All Sections
Zelenskyy extends martial law and mobilisation in Ukraine until 9 May

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 5 February 2025, 15:19
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed laws extending martial law and mobilisation in Ukraine from 8 February to 9 May 2025.

Source: bills No. 4220-IX and No. 4221-IX

Details: On 14 January, Zelenskyy submitted draft laws to the Ukrainian parliament to extend martial law and general mobilisation in Ukraine. The following day, on 15 January, the parliament passed the respective bills.

Background: Before that, in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan and on Telegram, Zelenskyy stated that elections in Ukraine are crucial, but could only take place once the active phase of the war was over and martial law was lifted.

For reference: At Zelenskyy's suggestion, the Ukrainian parliament has extended martial law and general mobilisation since February 2022. As a result, martial law and mobilisation have been in effect in Ukraine for almost three years since the start of the Russian invasion.

