Ukrainian defenders freed from Russian captivity welcomed home – videos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 5 February 2025, 19:00
Ukrainian defenders freed from Russian captivity welcomed home – videos
Ukrainian soldiers brought back from Russian captivity. Photo: Coordination Headquarters

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have shared emotional footage of the 61st exchange of prisoners of war with Russia.

Source: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War; Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Ukraine brought back 150 soldiers from Russian captivity on Wednesday, 5 February. Among those released are 108 Armed Forces soldiers and 42 servicemen and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

These are defenders of Mariupol, Azovstal steel plant and the Illich Iron and Steel Works, as well as those who defended the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Sumy, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

