Azerbaijan allocates US$1 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 21:53
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to allocate US$1 million for providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Source: website of the president of Azerbaijan
Details: The funds will be directed to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy, which is tasked with purchasing electrical equipment and delivering it to Ukraine.
Advertisement:
The presidential decree highlights that relations between Baku and Kyiv are based on friendship and partnership.
Quote: "In light of the situation in Ukraine, Azerbaijan has repeatedly sent humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people."
Support UP or become our patron!