Azerbaijan allocates US$1 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to allocate US$1 million for providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Source: website of the president of Azerbaijan

Details: The funds will be directed to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy, which is tasked with purchasing electrical equipment and delivering it to Ukraine.

The presidential decree highlights that relations between Baku and Kyiv are based on friendship and partnership.

Quote: "In light of the situation in Ukraine, Azerbaijan has repeatedly sent humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people."

