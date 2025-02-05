All Sections
Situation on Pokrovsk front remains most difficult, Ukraine's General Staff reports

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 5 February 2025, 22:27
Ukrainian defenders launching fire. Photo: General Staff

A total of 80 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with most of them taking place on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, information as of 22:00 on 5 February

Quote: "Today, the enemy launched one missile strike, 48 airstrikes, dropping 78 GABs (guided aerial bombs), and carried out over 4,400 shellings of our forces' positions and settlements."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, eight Russian attacks occurred near the settlements of Kozacha Lopan and Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russian troops seven times attempted to advance towards Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Zahryzove, Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Nova Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 11 attacks near the settlements of Novoliubivka, Kopanky, Zelenyi Hai, Hrekivka, Novoiehorivka, Yampolivka, Kolodiazy and Torske. Ukrainian forces repelled eight attacks, and three battles are still ongoing.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian forces repelled eight Russian attacks near the settlements of Spirne, Siversk and Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky. One combat clash is still ongoing.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted nine assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Toretsk, Dyliivka, and Shcherbynivka. The Russian aviation struck the villages of Kleban-Byk and Katerynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Russians conducted 20 attempts to attack Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Tarasivka, Udachne, Nadezhdynka, Promin, Pishchane, Dachne and Ulakly. Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 attacks, and two combat clashes are still ongoing.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attacks near the settlement of Kostiantynopil. The Russians struck with airstrikes the settlements of Komar, Rozlyv, Burlatske and Bahatyr.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians attacked the Ukrainian defenders' positions twice using aircraft, near the village of Novopil. The Russian aviation struck the settlements of Huliaipole, Yehorivka and Bilohorivka.

The operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. Ukrainian forces repelled nine Russian attacks. Additionally, the Russians launched 37 airstrikes, dropping 52 GABs, and carried out 371 artillery shellings of our forces' positions and settlements.

General Staffwarcombat action
