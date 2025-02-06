All Sections
Russia's losses near Pokrovsk in January alone surpass its entire Second Chechen War casualties

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 6 February 2025, 12:39
Pokrovsk entrance sign. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces suffered 7,000 fatalities and 15,000 total casualties, including soldiers wounded and missing in action, on the Pokrovsk front in January.

Source: Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Trehubov pointed out that, based on the recent data shared by Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia's losses on the Pokrovsk front amount to 7,000 troops killed in action and a total of 15,000 casualties, including soldiers wounded and missing in action.

Quote: "For comparison, the Russians had lost 6,000 people over the entire period of the Second Chechen War. In other words, in January, the Russians had more deaths in Pokrovsk alone than in the Second Chechen War. [The Second Chechen War (1999–2009) was an armed conflict between Russia and the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria. It resulted in Russia regaining control over Chechnya and the establishment of a pro-Russian government – ed.]

They are deploying all their forces and reserves to capture the town. They have such an ambition.

Basically, had they managed to cut off the routes leading to the city, at least from the west and southwest, they could’ve at least achieved some gains... But they are failing. They are losing a vast number of personnel... including equipment. They are trying to cling to small villages southwest of Pokrovsk."

Donetsk OblastwarRussia
