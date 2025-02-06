All Sections
Poll shows Ukrainians mostly feel hope and pride when thinking about Ukraine

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 6 February 2025, 16:23
Poll shows Ukrainians mostly feel hope and pride when thinking about Ukraine
Stock photo: Pixabay

Over two-thirds of Ukrainians feel hopeful, and almost half feel proud when they think about their country, a poll has shown.

Source: results of a study conducted by Rating Sociological Group 

Details: Sociologists have found that even against the backdrop of an overall deteriorating psycho-emotional state of Ukrainians, their emotional reaction towards Ukraine is characterised by predominantly positive emotions: hope (68%) and pride (44%). Negative emotions include disappointment (16%) and fear (15%).

The factors that affect the overall psycho-emotional state of Ukrainians are worries about losing a loved one (40%), their health and physical well-being (31%), the financial situation (29%), the security situation (28%), news and events in Ukraine and the mobilisation of loved ones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (23% each).

Despite significant difficulties, most citizens (71%) try to remain optimistic when thinking about the future of Ukraine.

The study was conducted from 20 November to 4 December 2024 via computer-based telephone interviews. The national sample comprised 2,000 respondents. The statistical error is no more than 2.2%.

