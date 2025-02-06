Japan will help Ukraine restore damaged soils by introducing nanobubbles

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and KAKUICHI, one of Japan’s leading warehouse and garage manufacturers, will help Ukraine implement nanobubble technology to saturate soils with oxygen.

Source: Ukraine's State Agency for the Development of Land Reclamation, Fisheries and Food Programmes

Details: The Agency noted that KAKUICHI is a leading manufacturer of nanobubble systems and has supplied three nanobubble generators to Ukraine for a pilot project.

Advertisement:

These generators will be installed in Kyiv, Odesa and Poltava oblasts by the end of February to assess their effectiveness on Ukrainian farmland. Each generator is designed to irrigate about one hectare of land, the Agency said.

Ukraine views the technology's uniqueness in its ability to eliminate the need for chemical fertilisers, as the water enriched with nanobubbles restores soil and promotes plant growth in an environmentally friendly way.

"The technology could play a crucial role in restoring land damaged by Russian aggression. Although research on Ukrainian soils is still in its early stages, there is a strong belief that Japanese nanobubble technology will prove to be a valuable tool in restoring Ukraine's agricultural potential," the Agency said.

Advertisement:

Background: Kyivvodokanal, a Kyiv-based water utility, received equipment from the Japanese government for drinking water treatment and emergency sewage repair.

Support UP or become our patron!