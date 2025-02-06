All Sections
Germany opposes restricting movement of Russian diplomats supported by 10 EU countries

Oleh PavliukThursday, 6 February 2025, 22:36
A German flag. Photo: Getty Images

Germany is the main opponent of a Czech proposal to limit the movement of so-called Russian diplomats within the Schengen Area to undermine their ability to support Kremlin intelligence operations.

Source: RMF FM, a Polish radio station, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A European Union diplomat who spoke with RMF FM revealed that Germany is leading the opposition to restricting Russian "diplomats" from freely travelling in the Schengen Area.

Berlin reportedly fears retaliatory measures from Russia, such as similar restrictions on EU diplomats. However, the source dismissed this concern, stating: "This argument makes no sense. In the Schengen Area, you travel from one country to another, while Russia is just one country".

Due to Germany's resistance, the European Commission has not included this measure in the 16th sanctions package, despite Prague's efforts. The package is expected to be approved on 24 February.

Currently, around ten EU countries support the Czech initiative, including Poland, the Baltic states, Nordic countries, the Netherlands and Romania, according to an RMF FM source.

Background:

  • Czechia has been advocating for restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats in EU sanctions packages since mid-2023. However, the idea has not gained widespread support.
  • In May 2024, the Czech government quietly renewed calls for these restrictions amid accusations from both Prague and Berlin of systematic Russian cyberattacks.

