Over 100 combat clashes occurred on battlefield over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 7 February 2025, 08:24
Ukrainian soldiers near mortar shells. Photo: Getty Images

A total of 101 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day. The Russians have intensified their attacks on the Lyman front, where 20 battles took place, and are continuing their persistent assaults near Pokrovsk, conducting 36 attacks. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 7 February

Quote: "Yesterday [on 6 February], the enemy conducted three missile strikes and 84 airstrikes, using four missiles and dropping 138 guided bombs on Ukrainian positions and settlements. In addition, the enemy fired on [Ukrainian positions] over 5,000 times, including 94 times from multiple-launch rocket systems, and launched 2,829 kamikaze drones."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled one Russian attack near the city of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted five attacks. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Lozova, Nova Kruhliakivka, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, 20 Russian attacks were recorded. The Russians tried to advance near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Kopanky, Novoserhiivka, Hrekivka, Nove, Zelena Dolyna, Novoliubivka, Katerynivka, Yampolivka, Terny and Kolodiazi.

On the Siversk front, the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences near the village of Bilohorivka twice.

On the Kramatorsk front, three combat clashes occurred near the city of Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 13 attacks near the settlements of Dyliivka and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 36 Russian assaults and offensive actions near the settlements of Zelenе Pole, Vodiane Druhe, Novotoretske, Pokrovsk, Pishchane, Udachne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotliarivka, Uspenivka, Dachne, Andriivka and Shevchenko.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled eight Russian attacks near the settlements of Lysivka, Kostiantynopil and Rozdolne.

On the Orikhiv, Huliaipole and Prydniprovske fronts, no Russian offensive actions were recorded.

In the operational zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repelled five Russian attacks. In addition, the Russians conducted 47 airstrikes, dropping 76 guided bombs, and launched fire 612 times, including 11 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

