Ukraine starts exporting renewable natural gas for first time

Alyona KyrychenkoFriday, 7 February 2025, 12:42
Biogas. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Energy Customs issued a periodic customs declaration on 6 February for the first pipeline export of renewable natural gas, also known as biomethane, to Europe.

Source: Energy Customs on Facebook

Details: The Customs stated that this was made possible after two years of efforts to amend Ukrainian legislation on customs control and clearance of biomethane.

"This is not just an important step in developing green energy and strengthening the region's energy security. This is a significant breakthrough for Ukraine on its way to energy independence and European integration," they said.

Background:

  • In October, the VITAGRO Group of Companies, in cooperation with the specialists from the Khmelnytskyi branch of Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine, pumped biomethane into the Ukrainian gas transmission system (GTS) for the first time.
  • As of January 2025, Ukraine has three biomethane plants, with four more expected to be launched during the year.

