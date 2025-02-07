Russian general charged with looting Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant: Damage exceeds US$1m

A major general, deputy chief of Russia’s radiation, chemical and biological forces, has been charged in connection with the looting of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) during Russian occupation.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Details: The investigation revealed the suspect, along with other Russian soldiers, participated in the looting and destruction of property at the Chornobyl NPP during its temporary occupation from 24 February to 31 March 2022.

The Russians looted and destroyed the property of Chornobyl NPP, the Chornobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve, SSE (State Specialised Enterprise) Pivnichna Pushcha, SSE Ecocentre and SSE Central Enterprise for the Management of Radioactive Waste.

The damage inflicted on these enterprises is estimated at over UAH 1.038 billion (approximately US$25 million).

Background: In December, donor countries of the Chornobyl International Cooperation Account announced the allocation of approximately €7 million to support the development of the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone.

