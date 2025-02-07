All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian general charged with looting Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant: Damage exceeds US$1m

Alyona KyrychenkoFriday, 7 February 2025, 14:19
Russian general charged with looting Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant: Damage exceeds US$1m
Stock Photo: Getty Images

A major general, deputy chief of Russia’s radiation, chemical and biological forces, has been charged in connection with the looting of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) during Russian occupation.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Details: The investigation revealed the suspect, along with other Russian soldiers, participated in the looting and destruction of property at the Chornobyl NPP during its temporary occupation from 24 February to 31 March 2022.

Advertisement:

The Russians looted and destroyed the property of Chornobyl NPP, the Chornobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve, SSE (State Specialised Enterprise) Pivnichna Pushcha, SSE Ecocentre and SSE Central Enterprise for the Management of Radioactive Waste.

The damage inflicted on these enterprises is estimated at over UAH 1.038 billion (approximately US$25 million).

Background: In December, donor countries of the Chornobyl International Cooperation Account announced the allocation of approximately €7 million to support the development of the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Russo-Ukrainian warnuclear power plant
Advertisement:
UK intelligence reports slowdown in Russian advance in January
Ukraine finds preliminary solutions for programmes previously funded by USAID
Verkhovna Rada's Speaker: 37 MPs travelled to US at their own expense to establish contacts
Stadiums under occupation: how sports facilities in Donbas are operating and what they look like today
Trump's special envoy Kellogg: pragmatic approach needed to settle war in Ukraine
Last stop: the front line. How and why Russia brings migrants to the occupied territories of Ukraine
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Paratrooper from Poltava Oblast returns from captivity to meet daughter he's never seen – photo
Zelenskyy to attend Munich Security Conference to discuss ending the war
Stadiums under occupation: how sports facilities in Donbas are operating and what they look like today
RECENT NEWS
16:47
Woman and policeman injured in Russian attack on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast – photo
16:42
Ukraine's National Guard fighters capture six Russian soldiers on Pokrovsk front – video
16:29
Ukraine works on possibility of Azerbaijani gas transit to Europe
16:14
Council of Europe Secretary General assesses feasibility of launching "Putin tribunal" in 2025
16:12
EBRD plans €3bn annual investment in Ukraine once war ends, says Reuters
15:40
Zelenskyy dismisses official responsible for security guarantees
15:22
Estonian intelligence: Ukraine takes advantage of Russian troops regrouping to advance in Kursk Oblast – map
15:18
UK intelligence reports slowdown in Russian advance in January
14:43
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian guided aerial bomb over Zaporizhzhia, Air Force says it's not first time
14:19
Russian general charged with looting Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant: Damage exceeds US$1m
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: