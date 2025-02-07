All Sections
UK intelligence reports slowdown in Russian advance in January

Ivanna Kostina, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 7 February 2025, 15:18
Stock Photo: Getty Images

UK Defence Intelligence has reported slower Russian territorial advances in Ukraine in January compared to previous months.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence's intelligence update on 7 February, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "In January 2025, Russia’s territorial advances in Ukraine slowed, as they took approximately 320 sq km, compared with approximately 400 sq km in December 2024."

Details: The report highlights that Russia took control of the strategic position in the settlement of Velyka Novosilka, but progress along most of the front line remained relatively minor.

The UK Ministry of Defence noted that during 2024, Russia's advances had accelerated, with over 700 square kilometres captured in November 2024 – one of the fastest rates of advance since the early stages of the war.

In Russia's Kursk Oblast, British intelligence observed minor Russian gains in January 2025.

Quote: "North Korean (DPRK) units which had been deployed on offensive combat operations in Kursk Oblast have temporarily withdrawn from frontline positions, likely to rest and refit before redeploying. This is almost certainly primarily due to the heavy losses sustained during attacks against Ukrainian-held positions." 

Background:

  • UK intelligence previously stated that January 2025 was the second deadliest month for Russian personnel losses after December, with Russian forces reportedly losing over 1,000 troops per day on average.
  • In an earlier update, UK intelligence also analysed Russia's use of units with wounded soldiers sent to the front line.

