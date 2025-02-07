All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian attacks force Ukraine to buy costly gas from EU, Bloomberg says

Oleksii ArtemchukFriday, 7 February 2025, 17:23
Russian attacks force Ukraine to buy costly gas from EU, Bloomberg says
Gas. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian state-owned gas assets have compelled the country to purchase costly alternative fuel from the European Union.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: Russian airstrikes have reduced production at key Ukrainian producer Naftogaz by a third, meaning the country will need to import approximately 1 billion cubic metres of gas.

Advertisement:

Although this is less than 1% of Europe's annual demand, it comes as futures trading nears its highest level in two years amid supply concerns. Since Russian gas flows through Ukraine were cut off earlier this year, gas reserves in the region’s storage facilities have been rapidly depleted.

Ukraine reportedly received 724 million cubic metres of gas from abroad in 2024, the lowest level since records began. About a third of this was later re-exported to western neighbours who utilised Ukrainian national storage facilities.

Naftogaz, which accounts for about 80% of the country’s total production, increased gas production by 5% last year to 13.9 billion cubic metres.

Advertisement:

This week, additional gas volumes began flowing into Ukraine as Slovakia resumed supplies through the Budince border crossing for the first time since October.

Naftogaz CEO Roman Chumak stated that gas reserves in storage sites are sufficient for stable operation this winter and the situation is under control. He added that the company will import gas "to be ready for all the challenges of the war".

Background:

  • In 2024, Ukrgasvydobuvannya, a member of Naftogaz Group, increased commercial gas production to 13.9 billion cubic metres, up from 13.2 billion cubic metres in 2023.
  • On the morning of 15 January, Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure.
  • In the first nine months of 2024, Naftogaz Group reported a net consolidated profit of UAH 23.3 billion [approximately US$561.1 million]. In the same period last year, the figure stood at UAH 15.3 billion [roughly US$368.4 million].

Support UP or become our patron!

gasRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy outlines his vision for "deal" with Trump on mineral resources, Reuters reports
Trump will "probably" meet with Zelenskyy and talk with Putin
Urban battles ongoing in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
UK intelligence reports slowdown in Russian advance in January
Ukraine finds preliminary solutions for programmes previously funded by USAID
Verkhovna Rada's Speaker: 37 MPs travelled to US at their own expense to establish contacts
All News
gas
Ukraine works on possibility of Azerbaijani gas transit to Europe
Slovakia started receiving Russian gas via TurkStream from 1 February
Lithuanian foreign minister rejects idea of restarting Russian gas exports as dangerously misguided
RECENT NEWS
22:01
Czech foreign minister discusses Russia and Ukraine with Trump's special envoy Kellogg
21:32
Top NATO general visits Ukraine, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports – photo
21:06
Zelenskyy outlines his vision for "deal" with Trump on mineral resources, Reuters reports
20:35
Zelenskyy: Russia has once again deployed North Korean troops to Kursk Oblast – video
20:10
Trump will "probably" meet with Zelenskyy and talk with Putin
19:39
Ukrainian defence forces repel Russian attack on Kupiansk front – video
19:35
Foreign investments in Russia fall to a 15-year low
19:18
Ukrainian fencer Stankevych wins bronze at World Cup in Germany
19:17
Putin personally criticised Rheinmetall CEO, whom Russia wanted to kill
19:06
Ukraine's defence minister introduces his deputy in charge of defence innovations
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: