Zelenskyy on success of sea corridor: 100 million tonnes of exports

Oleksii ArtemchukFriday, 7 February 2025, 18:51
Zelenskyy on success of sea corridor: 100 million tonnes of exports
A seaport. Photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian sea corridor has transported 100 million tonnes of cargo in the year and a half of its operation.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote: "Over the past one and a half years, 100 million tonnes of cargo have been transported through the corridor. Ukrainian exports have reached 53 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas," Zelenskyy said.

The president added that despite the war and Russia's constant attacks on Ukrainian ports, the sea corridor continues to operate. He stressed that this result is tangible not only for Ukraine but also for other countries that consume food.

Quote: "As Ukraine defends itself in this war, it also contributes to global food security through the operation of the maritime corridor," Zelenskyy added.

Background:

  • Over 60 million tonnes of goods have been exported through the ports of Odesa in the 11 months of operation of the Ukrainian maritime corridor.
  • Russia has attacked Ukraine's port infrastructure more than 50 times during the full-scale war, destroying and damaging more than 280 facilities.

Support UP or become our patron!

