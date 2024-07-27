Ukrainian maritime corridor facilitates export of 60 million tonnes of cargo

Over 60 million tonnes of goods have been exported through the ports of Odesa in 11 months of operation of the Ukrainian maritime corridor.

Source: Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority

Overall, in 11 months of operation of the maritime corridor, over 60 million tonnes of cargo have been exported through the ports of Odesa.

This includes 40.6 million tonnes of grain cargo exported to 46 countries worldwide.

Background:

Compared to last year, Ukraine has increased its grain export volumes, with an average of 7 million tonnes exported per month.

In January, Ukraine reached pre-war levels of maritime exports thanks to the operation of the Ukrainian maritime corridor.

On 10 August 2023, Ukraine announced temporary corridors in the Black Sea for trade vessels travelling to and from Ukrainian ports.

Russia unilaterally exited the Black Sea grain initiative on 17 July 2023.

