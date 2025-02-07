Trump will "probably" meet with Zelenskyy and talk with Putin

US President Donald Trump has stated that he may meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as soon as next week. Trump may also have a talk with the Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin.

Source: Trump during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the White House, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked by journalists about his plans to meet with the presidents of Ukraine and Russia, Trump said: "I will probably be meeting with President Zelenskyy next week. And I will probably be talking with President Putin."

Advertisement:

Trump once again reiterated his desire to end the war in Ukraine "for one primary reason: they're killing so many people".

Quote: "You have 800,000 or 900,000 Russian soldiers [who] are dead and very badly wounded. And the same with Ukraine. You have probably 700,000 [killed and wounded – ed.] with Ukraine."

Details: Trump again mentioned that he had discussed "the security of their [Ukraine’s – ed.] assets" with Zelenskyy.

Advertisement:

Quote: "They have assets underground – rare earth, and other things, but primarily rare earth. And we want security [for Ukraine – ed.]," Trump added, likely referring to his previously voiced proposal to provide weapons in exchange for investments in Ukraine’s mineral resources.

Later, when journalists asked how the meeting with Zelenskyy might be held, Trump said they could meet in Washington, as he wouldn’t be going to Ukraine.

Earlier, Donald Trump said that the US is currently "talking to the Russians and the Ukrainian leadership."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that his meeting with Trump should be held before deciding on the format of talks with Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!