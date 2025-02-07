All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy: Russia has once again deployed North Korean troops to Kursk Oblast – video

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 7 February 2025, 20:35
Zelenskyy: Russia has once again deployed North Korean troops to Kursk Oblast – video
North Korean soldiers. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Friday, 7 February, that Russian forces have once again deployed North Korean troops to Russia’s Kursk Oblast, with new assaults reported in the area. Zeelenskyy said hundreds of Russian and North Korean soldiers were killed.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address on 7 February

Details: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, briefed Zelenskyy on the situation in Donetsk and Kursk oblasts.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "New assaults took place in the areas of the Kursk operation – the Russian army has once again deployed North Korean soldiers. A significant number of occupiers have been killed, we’re talking hundreds of Russian and North Korean servicemen.

And this is crucial – fighting specifically on Russia's territory prevents the enemy from escalating pressure against our cities, our land; and on our territory, on the frontline – 60,000 Russian army troops in Kursk Oblast are the 60,000 that have not replenished the occupier's already significant forces on the Pokrovsk and other fronts of our Donetsk Oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy also highlighted the importance of drones on the battlefield. He held a meeting with commanders of unmanned systems units.

Quote: "These are the people shaping Ukraine’s new technological defense doctrine. Decisions have been made, drones are being produced and delivered, and the role of drones must expand to render Russian assaults increasingly impossible. The Ukrainian state will spare no resources on this, because it means saving our people’s lives."

Support UP or become our patron!

North KoreaKursk Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy confirms new Ukrainian advance in Kursk Oblast
Zelenskyy outlines his vision for "deal" with Trump on mineral resources, Reuters reports
Urban battles ongoing in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
UK intelligence reports slowdown in Russian advance in January
Ukraine finds preliminary solutions for programmes previously funded by USAID
Verkhovna Rada's Speaker: 37 MPs travelled to US at their own expense to establish contacts
All News
North Korea
North Korean missile accuracy improves after battlefield "training" in Ukraine, Reuters reports
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian strike on command post in Russia's Kursk Oblast caused dozens of officer casualties
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces confirm withdrawal of North Korean troops from Kursk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
23:33
Zelenskyy confirms new Ukrainian advance in Kursk Oblast
22:01
Czech foreign minister discusses Russia and Ukraine with Trump's special envoy Kellogg
22:01
Busy weeks ahead for diplomats, Zelenskyy says as Trump announces meeting
21:32
Top NATO general visits Ukraine and meets foreign minister – photo
21:06
Zelenskyy outlines his vision for "deal" with Trump on mineral resources, Reuters reports
20:35
Zelenskyy: Russia has once again deployed North Korean troops to Kursk Oblast – video
20:30
Russia sees over 40% increase in wage arrears in 2024: first rise in nine years
20:10
Trump will "probably" meet with Zelenskyy and talk with Putin
19:39
Ukrainian defence forces repel Russian attack on Kupiansk front – video
19:35
Foreign investments in Russia fall to a 15-year low
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: