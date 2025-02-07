Zelenskyy: Russia has once again deployed North Korean troops to Kursk Oblast – video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Friday, 7 February, that Russian forces have once again deployed North Korean troops to Russia’s Kursk Oblast, with new assaults reported in the area. Zeelenskyy said hundreds of Russian and North Korean soldiers were killed.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address on 7 February

Details: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, briefed Zelenskyy on the situation in Donetsk and Kursk oblasts.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "New assaults took place in the areas of the Kursk operation – the Russian army has once again deployed North Korean soldiers. A significant number of occupiers have been killed, we’re talking hundreds of Russian and North Korean servicemen.

And this is crucial – fighting specifically on Russia's territory prevents the enemy from escalating pressure against our cities, our land; and on our territory, on the frontline – 60,000 Russian army troops in Kursk Oblast are the 60,000 that have not replenished the occupier's already significant forces on the Pokrovsk and other fronts of our Donetsk Oblast."

Details: Zelenskyy also highlighted the importance of drones on the battlefield. He held a meeting with commanders of unmanned systems units.

Quote: "These are the people shaping Ukraine’s new technological defense doctrine. Decisions have been made, drones are being produced and delivered, and the role of drones must expand to render Russian assaults increasingly impossible. The Ukrainian state will spare no resources on this, because it means saving our people’s lives."

