Zelenskyy: Security guarantees are the top issue for talks with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he plans to focus on security guarantees in his meeting with US counterpart Donald Trump.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In an interview, Zelenskyy said it is crucial for him to meet with Donald Trump before the US president meets with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Quote: "It is very important, otherwise it will look like a dialogue about Ukraine without Ukraine. It is still important for partners to discuss their issues first, and then have a conversation with the enemy."

Zelenskyy emphasised that security guarantees are the main issue he wants to discuss with Trump.

Quote: "And the future is built on the economy – where we are, what we are, people should earn more, and professionals with jobs should live better. And we have absolutely everything for this – we need peace."

He also stated that it is too early to talk about potential "compromises" at the negotiating table.

Quote: "It is important for people to understand that Ukraine is negotiating, not accepting ultimatums from Russia."

In the same interview, Zelenskyy mentioned that as part of a potential agreement with the Trump administration, the US and Ukraine could jointly develop mineral resources on Ukrainian territory.

Background:

On 7 February, Trump said he could meet with Zelenskyy as soon as next week.

Asked by journalists where the meeting might take place, Trump responded, "It could be in Washington. I’m not going there (to Europe)."

That same day, the Ukrainian president said that "the coming weeks could be very intense in terms of diplomacy," with meetings and negotiations planned between his team and Trump’s administration.

