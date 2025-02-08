Trump's sanctions list includes ICC prosecutor who issued arrest warrant for Putin, Reuters reports

Karim Khan, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court who issued the arrest warrant for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, became the first person to face economic sanctions and travel restrictions imposed by US President Donald Trump.

Source: Reuters, citing two sources, one of whom is a senior official at the ICC

Details: Sources say that one of whom is a senior ICC official, Karim Khan’s name was listed on Friday, 7 February, in an annex to an order – which has not yet been made public – signed by President Trump the day before.

Advertisement:

The sanctions include freezing the US assets of those on the list and banning entry to the US for them and their families.

The order also directs Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in consultation with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to submit a report within 60 days identifying individuals to be sanctioned.

Background:

Advertisement:

On 6 February, US President Donald Trump signed an order imposing sanctions on the ICC, primarily due to the arrest warrant issued for senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The ICC has stated it will continue its work despite Trump’s decision to impose sanctions on court staff. At the same time, the court condemned the US president’s action.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed support for the International Criminal Court following Trump’s order.

On 7 February, Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi stated that the ICC will continue its efforts to hold the Russians accountable for war crimes committed in Ukraine, despite the sanctions imposed by the US.

Support UP or become our patron!