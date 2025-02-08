All Sections
Three civilians injured in Russian attack on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 8 February 2025, 17:07
Pokrovsk. Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces launched yet another attack on the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast on 8 February, leaving two people injured. Another man has been injured in a Russian drone strike in the Pokrovsk district.

Source: Anastasiia Miedviedieva, spokesperson for Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The occupation forces targeted Pokrovsk once again at 09:35 on 8 February. A projectile hit a residential area. A 49-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man sustained mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, bruises, contusions and closed head injuries. They have been taken to a medical facility. Four apartment blocks have been damaged in the town."

Details: In addition, Miedviedieva reported that Russian forces targeted a road in the Pokrovsk district with a First-Person View drone at 11:50. A civilian vehicle was caught in the blast, resulting in the 42-year-old driver sustaining a shrapnel wound from the explosion.

The spokeswoman further stated that the prosecutor's office had initiated pre-trial investigations under Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Donetsk Oblast
