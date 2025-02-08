All Sections
North Korea to start producing drones developed jointly with Russia, NHK reports

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 8 February 2025, 17:46
Putin and Kim in June 2024. Photo: Korean Central News Agency

Japanese public broadcaster NHK has reported that North Korea is likely to begin producing drones this year, with development to be carried out in collaboration with Russia.

Source: NHK, citing several sources familiar with Russo-North Korean relations

Details: The sources note that Moscow and Pyongyang have reached an agreement under which North Korea will receive technical assistance from Russia to develop several types of drones for mass production.

The likely deal comes amid strengthening military ties between Russia and North Korea. Last year, they signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement.

The sources say that the drone deal is a response to North Korea's deployment of soldiers to help Russia as it continues its invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the sources believe that Russia is hesitant to support North Korea in developing nuclear weapons. They suggest that Moscow is concerned that factors such as Pyongyang’s nuclear tests could strain North Korea's relations with the United States and neighbouring countries, including China.

NHK notes that in November 2024, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw a test of what is known as a kamikaze drone and ordered its mass production.

Background: On 19 June 2024, Russia and North Korea signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, ratified by both countries in November.

