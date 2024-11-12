North Korea ratifies Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty with Russia

North Korea has ratified the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty with Russia, signed on 19 June in Pyongyang.

Quote: "The 'Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the Russian Federation' signed in Pyongyang on 19 June 2024 was ratified as a decree of the President of the State Affairs of the DPRK."

Details: The decree was signed by North Korea's leader on 11 November 2024.

The treaty stipulates that in the event of an armed attack on one party, the other is obligated to provide immediate military and other assistance.

Both parties also agreed not to form agreements with third countries aimed against each other and to prevent the use of their territory for violations of each other's sovereignty.

The treaty also includes commitments to strengthen a "multipolar world order" and enhance cross-border cooperation.

Previously: Russian leader Vladimir Putin signed the law ratifying this treaty on 10 November.

Background:

On 5 November, reports indicated that the first military clash between Ukrainian soldiers and North Korean troops had taken place in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian forces were conducting an operation.

Earlier, the Pentagon confirmed that North Korean troops who had arrived in Russia for training had begun to move towards Kursk Oblast, with some of them already present there. The latest US estimate is that North Korea has sent about 10,000 troops to Russia for training and combat operations against Ukraine.

CNN sources believe that some of the North Korean military may already be in Ukraine.

Ukrainian intelligence suggested that Russia had deployed over 7,000 North Korean troops to areas near Ukraine in the last week of October.

