Ukraine's defence forces repel 27 attacks in Kursk Oblast in past day – General Staff

A soldier on a tank. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 125 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield since the beginning of the day on 8 February. In particular, Russians mounted 52 attacks on the Pokrovsk front and 28 attacks in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, with one combat clash still ongoing in the latter.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:00 on 8 February

Details: The Russian troops conducted 62 airstrikes, using 93 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russian forces engaged 992 kamikaze drones and fired more than 4,000 rounds at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas.

Advertisement:

On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian troops repelled two Russian attacks near Vovchansk. The Russians launched airstrikes on Velyki Prokhody and Lyptsi.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted eight assaults on Ukrainian positions near Petropavlivka and Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks, and two more combat clashes are ongoing.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions six times near Nove, Novoiehorivka and Yampolivka during the day.

Advertisement:

On the Siversk front, the Russians made four attempts to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops in the vicinity of Bilohorivka. The Ukrainian defenders have already repelled three attacks, and one battle is ongoing.

On the Kramatorsk front, three combat clashes were recorded near Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora, two of them are ongoing. The Russians attacked Markove with guided aerial bombs.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukraine’s defence forces nine times. The Russians concentrated their main offensive efforts near Krymske and Toretsk. All attacks have been repelled so far. Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka suffered from Russian airstrikes.

On Saturday, a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down by Ukrainian defenders on this front.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Russians attempted to break through Ukrainian defences 52 times near the towns of Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Pishchane, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka, Dachne, Kalynove, Vodiane Druhe, Zelene Pole, Novotoretsk, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Nadiivka, Preobrazhenka and Shevchenko. Seven clashes are still ongoing. Vasylivka, Hryshyne and Bahatyr came under Russian airstrikes.

The Russian army is suffering significant losses on this front. On Saturday, the Russian army lost 243 soldiers, 120 of them killed. Ukrainian troops also destroyed 21 vehicles, three UAV control antennas, damaged three tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles and two Russian self-propelled howitzers.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians attacked 12 times near Kostiantynopil. Nine attacks have been repelled; three are ongoing. The Russians launched an airstrike in the vicinity of Rozlyv.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians, with the support of aviation, conducted one attack in the direction of Novopil. In addition, the Russians carried out airstrikes targeting Huliaipole, Stepnohirsk and Novodarivka.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians conducted an airstrike on Olhivske.

The Russians did not conduct any offensive actions on the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske fronts.

In the operational zone in Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 27 attacks by Russian troops over the past day, with another combat clash still ongoing. In addition, the Russians launched 28 airstrikes, using 40 guided bombs, and fired 469 artillery shells at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas, including 12 from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Support UP or become our patron!