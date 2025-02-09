Russia lost 1,460 troops and warplane in past 24 hours, says Ukraine's General Staff
Sunday, 9 February 2025, 07:22
Russian forces have lost 1,460 troops killed and wounded, a warplane and 11 tanks over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 849,320 (+1,460) military personnel;
- 9,992 (+11) tanks;
- 20,797 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;
- 22,844 (+24) artillery systems;
- 1,273 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,056 (+0) air defence systems;
- 370 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 24,486 (+83) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,054 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 36,529 (+127) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,739 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
