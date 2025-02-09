Russia lost 1,460 troops and warplane in past 24 hours, says Ukraine's General Staff

Russian forces have lost 1,460 troops killed and wounded, a warplane and 11 tanks over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 849,320 (+1,460) military personnel;

military personnel; 9,992 (+11) tanks;

tanks; 20,797 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 22,844 (+24) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,273 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,056 (+0) air defence systems;

370 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;

fixed-wing aircraft; 331 (+0) helicopters;

24,486 (+83) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,054 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

36,529 (+127) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,739 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

