Russia lost 1,460 troops and warplane in past 24 hours, says Ukraine's General Staff

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 9 February 2025, 07:22
A Ukrainian defender. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Russian forces have lost 1,460 troops killed and wounded, a warplane and 11 tanks over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 849,320 (+1,460) military personnel;
  • 9,992 (+11) tanks;
  • 20,797 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 22,844 (+24) artillery systems;
  • 1,273 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,056 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 24,486 (+83) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,054 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 36,529 (+127) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,739 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

