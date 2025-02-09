All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian forces repel 54 Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

STANISLAV POHORILOVSunday, 9 February 2025, 08:22
Ukrainian forces repel 54 Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
A Ukrainian machine gunner. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 133 times on all fronts over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian defenders have repelled 54 Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk front and 28 attacks at the Kursk bridgehead.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 9 February

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian troops repelled two Russian attacks near the settlement of Vovchansk.

Advertisement:

On the Kupiansk front, Russian soldiers have mounted eight attacks over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian defence forces repelled the Russian assaults near the settlements of Zahryzove and Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians launched seven attacks. They attempted to advance near the settlements of Nove, Kolodiazi, Novoiehorivka and Yampolivka.

On the Siversk front, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions near the settlement of Bilohorivka four times.

Advertisement:

On the Kramatorsk front, three combat engagements were recorded near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops carried out nine attacks near the settlements of Krymske and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 54 Russian assaults and offensive actions near the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Pishchane, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka, Dachne, Kalynove, Vodiane Druhe, Zelene Pole, Novotoretsk, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Nadiivka, Preobrazhenka and Shevchenko.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 Russian attacks. The Russians concentrated their efforts near the settlement of Kostiantynopil.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians conducted one attack in a bid to advance towards the settlement of Novopillia.

On the Orikhove and the Prydniprovske front, Russian troops carried out no offensive actions.

In the operational zone of Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repelled 28 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours. Additionally, Russian forces carried out 44 airstrikes, dropping 64 guided bombs, and launched 544 artillery attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including 15 from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

Support UP or become our patron!

Armed ForcesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukraine ramps up gas imports from EU, reports Reuters
"It's like being freed from a horrible stench": the young people starting a new life after leaving Russian-occupied areas
Trump discusses Ukraine war in phone call with Putin, New York Post says
Ukraine's representative at Eurovision Song Contest 2025 chosen – videos
Chair of NATO Military Committee arrives in Ukraine, meets Zelenskyy and Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
Zelenskyy: Russia has seized less than 20% of Ukraine's mineral resources
All News
Armed Forces
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief highlights achievements of his one year in office: 377 military targets hit in Russia
Ukraine's defence minister introduces his deputy in charge of defence innovations
Two Georgians killed in action defending Ukraine against Russia
RECENT NEWS
11:08
Ukraine ramps up gas imports from EU, reports Reuters
10:46
"It's like being freed from a horrible stench": the young people starting a new life after leaving Russian-occupied areas
10:32
Kremlin says it can neither confirm nor deny Trump-Putin conversation
10:00
Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast overnight: air defences respond, drone wreckage falls on building site and open areas
09:29
Former Ukrainian boxer Volodymyr Klitschko reveals why rematch with British Anthony Joshua never happened
09:13
Ukrainian air defences destroy 70 out of 151 drones launched by Russia overnight, 74 go off radar
08:46
Finnish Defence Ministry detects violation of Finnish airspace by Russian government aircraft
08:22
Ukrainian forces repel 54 Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russian artillery attacks Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: 3 houses and gas pipeline damaged – photos
07:54
Russian forces have struck Zaporizhzhia Oblast over 340 times in last 24 hours, 4 people injured
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: