Ukrainian forces repel 54 Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 133 times on all fronts over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian defenders have repelled 54 Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk front and 28 attacks at the Kursk bridgehead.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 9 February

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian troops repelled two Russian attacks near the settlement of Vovchansk.

Advertisement:

On the Kupiansk front, Russian soldiers have mounted eight attacks over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian defence forces repelled the Russian assaults near the settlements of Zahryzove and Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians launched seven attacks. They attempted to advance near the settlements of Nove, Kolodiazi, Novoiehorivka and Yampolivka.

On the Siversk front, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions near the settlement of Bilohorivka four times.

Advertisement:

On the Kramatorsk front, three combat engagements were recorded near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops carried out nine attacks near the settlements of Krymske and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 54 Russian assaults and offensive actions near the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Pishchane, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka, Dachne, Kalynove, Vodiane Druhe, Zelene Pole, Novotoretsk, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Nadiivka, Preobrazhenka and Shevchenko.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 Russian attacks. The Russians concentrated their efforts near the settlement of Kostiantynopil.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians conducted one attack in a bid to advance towards the settlement of Novopillia.

On the Orikhove and the Prydniprovske front, Russian troops carried out no offensive actions.

In the operational zone of Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repelled 28 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours. Additionally, Russian forces carried out 44 airstrikes, dropping 64 guided bombs, and launched 544 artillery attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including 15 from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

Support UP or become our patron!